Hanoi: Kindergarten children return to school directly from April 13

Hanoi People’s Committee agrees to let preschool children go directly to school starting April 13
Previously, the Hanoi People’s Committee received Report No. 917/TTr-SGDĐT dated April 8 from the Hanoi Department of Education and Training about allowing preschool children to go back to school directly and allowing other centers to performing continuing education tasks in 30 districts, towns and cities may organize educational activities after the temporary suspension of schooling to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic.
The Hanoi People’s Committee agreed on the principles proposed by the Department of Education and Training in this report; Time for preschool children to go to school directly from April 13.
The Hanoi People’s Committee assigned the Department of Education and Training to assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate with the Department of Health in, updating and fully grasping in a timely manner the information and regulations of the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health on the implementation of health programs. activities of education, training and safety assurance of epidemic prevention and control in local educational and training institutions to guide the People’s Committees of districts, towns and cities to organize and implement.
People’s Committees of districts, towns, based on the actual situation of epidemics to decide and take responsibility for allowing children at preschool educational institutions and students at other centers to perform educational tasks. regularly go back to school in the area; strengthen inspection of disease prevention and control at educational institutions and schools.
Source: baotintuc.vn