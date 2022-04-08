Hanoi: Kindergarten children return to school directly from April 13

Previously, the Hanoi People’s Committee received Report No. 917/TTr-SGDĐT dated April 8 from the Hanoi Department of Education and Training about allowing preschool children to go back to school directly and allowing other centers to performing continuing education tasks in 30 districts, towns and cities may organize educational activities after the temporary suspension of schooling to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Hanoi People’s Committee agreed on the principles proposed by the Department of Education and Training in this report; Time for preschool children to go to school directly from April 13.