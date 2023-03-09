Hanoi is chosen as safe destination for female solo travelers

Tripzilla, a travel magazine based in Singapore, acknowledged that while travel has become more accessible, unfortunately, the world is still a dangerous place for women. With the increasing coverage of Asia in recent years, Asian women are at a higher risk of danger when traveling alone.

Meanwhile, the trend of women traveling alone is becoming increasingly popular. Therefore, destinations on the list must receive many safe reviews from tourists, especially women. Hanoi has considered a safe destination for tourists as the rate of crime and violence against them is very rare, and most of the local people are friendly.

According to Tripzilla, Hanoi has many cultural attractions, and tourists should take the time to explore them deeply. The old quarter of the city exudes a mysterious charm with its narrow alleys and ancient houses. Tourists should not miss places such as St. Joseph’s Cathedral, the Temple of Literature, and the Ngoc Son Temple on Hoan Kiem Lake. After the trip, stop at a café in the city to relax and enjoy Vietnam’s famous drink.

Hanoi is also evaluated as a budget-friendly destination. Tourists do not need to worry too much when traveling alone. Luxury hotel rooms cost around 3.5 million dong, and meals cost around 245,000 dong. “Feel free to live in this beautiful city. This is one of the best places to travel alone in Southeast Asia, especially for women.”

The remaining 11 suggested destinations by Tripzilla are Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Taipei (Taiwan), Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Yogyakarta (Indonesia), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Zurich (Switzerland), Seattle (USA), and Montreal (Canada).