Hanoi is among top destinations with ‘colors of 2023’

Travel magazine Travel + Leisure has selected Quang Phu Cau incense village on outskirts of Hanoi as one of outstanding destinations with ‘main color of the year’ – Viva Magenta.

According to the Pantone color matching system, the ‘Color of the Year 2023’ is Viva Magenta (reddish purple), described as energetic and full of life, encouraging experience, self-expression, optimism, strength and confident. The vibrant pink hue of this color scheme also reveals a new joy in travel.

Travel lovers can check-in with this year’s colors at many destinations around the world such as the tulip garden at Keukenhof (Netherlands), confetti in Santorini (Greece) or Cape Town (South Africa).

Quang Phu Cau incense village on the outskirts of Hanoi is the only representative in Southeast Asia honored to be on this list of Travel+Leisure. A prestigious travel magazine said: “On the eve of the Lunar New Year, visitors to this incense village will have the opportunity to admire thousands of pink and purple incense sticks that are spread like bouquets along the village road and throughout the yard of the house. On New Year’s Eve, people burn incense to invite their gods and ancestors to come home to celebrate Tet. When the incense is finished, everyone eats and drinks together, wishing them a happy new year”.

Travel + Leisure also suggests the ideal time to visit and experience this cultural tradition in Quang Phu Cau incense village is right before the annual Lunar New Year, usually in January or early February.

@ Vietnamnet