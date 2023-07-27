Home » Hanoi is about to have a “sleepless” entertainment complex
Hanoi is about to have a “sleepless” entertainment complex

Hanoi's first "sleepless" entertainment complex will be put into operation by the end of this year.

by Linh Vu

According to a newly released project from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on boosting night tourist products, Hanoi would build a distinct night entertainment complex along with Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

This complex, together with historical and cultural tourism, will form a “piece” of a full image of tourism in the capital.

In a few months, when the entertainment and entertainment complex is put into operation in the East of the Capital, on the river about more than 800m long there will be a show on the boat, with a combination of modern sound and light.

Hanoi’s first “sleepless” entertainment complex will be put into operation by the end of this year. Photo: VTV24

The special thing about the show The Grand Voyage is that it may be viewed from any place. This is also Vietnam’s first boat show.

In addition to the scene display, guests may engage in a variety of other activities in the “sleepless” entertainment complex in the East of Hanoi. This not only serves the demands of the capital and neighboring regions, but it also answers the problem of tourists not knowing “where to go, what to play” at night when they visit Hanoi.

