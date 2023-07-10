Hanoi increases tap water prices from July 1

The People’s Committee of Hanoi has recently approved a plan to adjust the price of clean water for domestic use within the city. Accordingly, the plan approves the adjustment of the price of clean water starting from July 1st. By January 1st, 2024, the price of water will continue to be adjusted upwards.

Specifically, the retail price of the first 10 cubic meters of domestic water will increase from 5,973 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter to 7,500 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter, and in 2024 it will rise to 8,500 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter per household per month. For households using 10-20 cubic meters per month, the water price will increase from 7,052 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter to 8,800 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter, and to 9,900 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter in 2024; for 20-30 cubic meters, the price will increase from 8,669 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter to 12,000 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter, and to 16,000 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter in 2024…

For administrative agencies, public-service units, and public-purpose services, the price of clean water starting from July 1st is 12,000 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter, and by 2024 it will increase to 13,500 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter. For production facilities, the price of water applicable from July 1st is 15,000 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter, and it will increase to 16,000 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter by 2024.

The price of water for business and service activities, starting from over 22,000 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter, will increase to 27,000 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter from July 1st and further increase to 29,000 Vietnamese dong per cubic meter in 2024.

According to information on the water supply situation for the summer of 2023 provided by the Hanoi Department of Construction, the estimated total demand for clean water in the city is currently 1.15-1.25 million cubic meters per day and night. During the summer, the demand for clean water increases by 5-10%, reaching 1.25-1.35 million cubic meters per day and night. Meanwhile, the total water supply capacity from centralized plants is about 1.53 million cubic meters per day and night.

According to the People’s Committee of Hanoi, the adjustment of the water consumption price within the city is based on practical urgent needs, in line with the state’s policy to enhance water management and consumption as well as the socialization of clean water production and business activities.

Rural households are also provided with clean water and ensured a price parity between urban and rural areas. The quality of clean water for domestic use is improved, and the health of people in economically and socially disadvantaged areas is being improved.

