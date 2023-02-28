Hanoi increases clean water price after 10 years

According to the Hanoi Department of Construction, in order to ensure that 100% of urban and rural residents have access to clean water, the city has called for investment in the development of water sources and supply networks through socialization from 2016 to 2020. The city has approved investment plans for 34 water supply projects implemented by 23 investors.

However, the implementation of these projects has faced numerous difficulties, especially in rural areas due to high investment costs. Despite the efforts made by residents to use less water, the imbalance between revenues and expenditures remains a challenge.

Moreover, the city’s current pricing policy for clean water (as stipulated in Decision No. 38/2013/QD-UBND dated September 19, 2013, by the Hanoi People’s Committee) has not been adjusted for the past 10 years, resulting in many investors giving up on their projects and slow implementation. This is also the main reason why the plan to provide water supply networks to rural areas did not achieve its goal for the 2016-2020 period.

In the 2021-2025 period, Hanoi continues to aim for 100% of urban and rural residents to have access to clean water that meets the city’s centralized water supply standards. As of the end of 2022, the proportion of rural residents with access to clean water reached about 85% (more than 4 million people in over 1 million households).

In 2023, the Hanoi Department of Construction will focus on promoting and directing water supply companies to invest in water supply networks for about 45 communes in Ba Vi (1 commune), Chuong My (5 communes), Dan Phuong (5 communes), Dong Anh (2 communes), My Duc (7 communes), Ung Hoa (7 communes), Quoc Oai (2 communes), Soc Son (2 communes), Thach That (6 communes), Thanh Oai (3 communes), and Thuong Tin (5 communes). As a result, the proportion of rural residents with access to clean water is expected to increase to about 90%.

At the end of 2022, the Duong River Surface Water Joint Stock Company also announced plans to adjust the price of clean water. The roadmap for adjusting the wholesale price of clean water will increase from VND 5,059/m3 to VND 8,326/m3 in 2023 and continue to rise to VND 9,100/m3 in 2024.

Currently, there are six enterprises producing and supplying clean water in Hanoi, including the Hanoi Clean Water Company, Da River Clean Water Investment Joint Stock Company, Ha Dong Clean Water Company, Son Tay Water Supply Joint Stock Company, Duong River Surface Water Plant, and Ha Nam Water Plant.