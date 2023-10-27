Home » Hanoi in daisy season
Hanoi in daisy season

In the streets of Hanoi in the early days of winter, there are lining up with carts filled with daisies, which are pristine, vibrant, and full of vitality.

by Linh Vu

For many Hanoi residents, daisies are not just a flower, but also a symbol of nostalgia. Unlike the brilliant velvet rose or the sunny sunflower, this beautiful little flower has its own charm: it is rustic, simple, and pure. People say that the white color of daisies represents purity and faithful love, but many also believe that the daisies’ season comes and goes quickly, like a fleeting feeling that leaves many lingering problems.

Xao xuyến ngắm cúc họa mi đầu mùa tại Bò Tơ Quán Mộc - Tin tức

Flower carts filled with daisies roam the streets of the Capital

What makes many people even more passionate and excited is that daisies only bloom once a year and last for just 2 to 3 weeks. Therefore, those who love this flower must take the time to preserve its beauty, which is known as the “specialty” of Hanoi’s fall-winter season.

During the peak daisy season, which is also the time when flower garden owners and photographers are busier, the needs of tourists are met. Everyone is happy because they can provide everyone with beautiful photos of daisies along with additional income.

Say đắm vẻ đẹp thiếu nữ Hà Thành bên cúc họa mi đầu mùa

C&aacute;c thiếu nữ diện những chiếc &aacute;o d&agrave;i truyền thống trắng, tạo d&aacute;ng b&ecirc;n vườn c&uacute;c họa mi.

Young women dressed in white traditional áo dài, posing in the daisy garden. (Photo: Kinh te & Do thi)

In just a few days, the pure white color of daisies will cover every street corner of the Capital, from flower gardens to small flower baskets that weave their way into every alley. Looking at daisies, people seem to feel warm and hopeful about life, like flowers blooming brightly at the beginning of winter.

@vtv.vn

