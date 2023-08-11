Home » Hanoi holds an Autumn Festival that will satisfy Hanoi’s autumn lovers
LifeTravel

Hanoi holds an Autumn Festival that will satisfy Hanoi’s autumn lovers

The spaces "Autumn colors", "Autumn flavors", "Autumn gifts" are the major parts that will make the foundation for the first Hanoi Autumn Festival next September.

by Linh Vu

The Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023 program will be held from September 29 to October 1, 2023, at the Ba Kieu Temple flower garden area, Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Le Thach Street, Hoan Kiem district, and other districts.

The Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023, organized by the Hanoi People’s Committee and units, will be conducted under the theme “Hanoi Autumn – Come to Love” to promote the capital’s beauty, cultural values, tourism, and to embrace the distinctive, appealing, and honorable landscapes and attractions.

At the same time, the festival serves as a venue for introducing the distinct values of the artisan village and Hanoi’s heritage of culture – values that are regarded as the essence of the country and its distinct traits.

Hanoi holds Autumn Festival at the end of September - Photo: NAM TRAN

Hanoi holds Autumn Festival at the end of September – Photo: NAM TRAN

The Autumn Festival features the art display “Autumn in Hanoi” as well as Autumn Festival activities on Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian street.

The autumn-themed venues such as “Autumn colors”, “Autumn flavors”, “Autumn gifts”, and the photography exhibition “Autumn in Hanoi – Come to Love” with 150 unique and spectacular booths are the festival’s highlights.

The festival also includes parades and performances from districts such as Thanh Oai’s lion dance and dragon dance; Son Tay’s Mid-Autumn lantern procession; Dong Anh kite performance; and Te Tieu dry puppetry – My Duc.

Visitors will be able to enjoy wedding atmospheres from the past and present at the stage and Dinh Tien Hoang Street, as well as folk dance, sports dance, ao dai performance, etc.

Autumn Festival is also a site where residents and visitors may obtain appropriate tourism items such as tour promotions, airline tickets, and so on.

@tuoitre.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Will a K-pop project come to Hanoi soon?

If you’re new to trekking, there are a...

Xôi – Sticky rice is considered to be...

Hanoi: BlackPink dances to ‘See Tình’, wearing Nón...

Prohibited items to bring into the BLACKPINK concert...

Hanoi is about to have a “sleepless” entertainment...