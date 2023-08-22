Hanoi Golf Affiliation arranges 3 competitions in 2023

In 2023, the Hanoi Golf Affiliation (HNGA) will zero in on sorting out three yearly competitions, and focus on the execution of undertakings to foster youth golf and ladies’ golf locally.

On February 9, at Thanh Lanh Valley Golf and Resort, the Hanoi Golf Affiliation (HNGA) declared the competition framework in 2023. Likewise, the initial occasion of the current year's competition framework – Title President and General Secretary of the Hanoi Open Golf Club (HNGA Pioneers Title Open 2023) – booked to happen on February 9 at Thanh Lanh Fairway (Vinh Phuc area). The competition will have the presence of 140 golf players, including the Presidents and General Secretary of HNGA's part clubs.

Next is the Hanoi Open Golf Title (Hanoi Open 2023). The occasion with the longest history of HNGA this year is supposed to be gone to by almost 600 golf players, including proficient competitors, and has a different competition table for youthful golf players. The competition is supposed to contend at Long Bien fairway (Hanoi) on April 13 and 14.

The end occasion of the HNGA 2023 season is the Hanoi Open Golf Club Title (HNGA Club Title Open 2023). The biggest scale competition in Vietnam will incorporate a progression of Qualifiers and Finals, uniting a sum of in excess of 1,500 golf players. The passing matches are supposed to happen from July 12-14. The clubs with the best outcomes will contend in the last round planned to happen on October 5-7 at Sky lake green (Hanoi).

Moreover, HNGA will go with the Vietnam Golf Affiliation (VGA) to sort out the Vietnam Youth Golf Title (Vietnam Junior Visit 2023), as most would consider to be normal to happen from July 21-23.

Alongside zeroing in on arranging yearly competitions, HNGA focuses on carrying out undertakings to foster youth golf and ladies’ golf locally through exercises to support and empower golf players in effective clubs. Pellets. The affiliation is likewise attempting to advance the presentation of golf into an educational climate to promote the golf sport nearer to the local area, particularly youngsters.

HNGA has decided an arrangement to help the improvement of the club development, supporting the club’s cordial competitions. Alongside that, R&A golf instructional classes for part clubs will likewise be held all the more every now and again.

To advance the accomplishments of 2022, this year HNGA has laid out unambiguous worker projects, HNGA will go with the Golf Club in the program ‘Hanoi Golf with the Local area’, hold hands. do noble cause work and make social commitments.