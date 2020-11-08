Home » Hanoi fines many people for not wearing face masks in public
Hanoi fines many people for not wearing face masks in public

by Dean Dougn

The police in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District and medical staff have started raising public awareness about Covid-19 and fined people that failed to wear face masks in the pedestrian streets.

Many checkpoints were set up at key junctions like Hang Dao-Hang Gai or Trang Tien-Hang Khay. They also put up signs and issued free face masks to pedestrians.

On November 6, the police on Hang Dao Street fined five people for not wearing face masks while the police at Luong Van Can-Hang Gai fined seven. Each person was fined VND200,000 and given a face mask.

Colonel Bui Van Dang, deputy head of Hoan Kiem Police Department said that they also used loudspeakers to raise public awareness.

As the security around the pedestrian streets was tightened, illegal street vendors and dogs without a muzzle were not allowed to enter.

