Home » Hanoi: Dry lake, dead trees in Bach Thao Park
Life

Hanoi: Dry lake, dead trees in Bach Thao Park

Bach Thao Park, the capital's green lung, suffers from decaying, dead old trees and several ruined landscapes.

by Linh Vu
Bach Thao Park

Bach Thao Park (Ba Dinh district) is a green lung in the heart of Hanoi, established to preserve and enhance Vietnam’s precious tree resources. However, there is a scenario in the park with terrariums and dead trees, many of which are over 100 years old.

The lake used to be full of fish, but now it has a bare bottom. The fish also died gradually due to a lack of water. Park staff must work extra hours, especially on weekends.

Bach Thao Park

“The heat is at its peak, and the fish are often dead,” said Ms. Tran Thanh Ha, a worker at Hanoi Greenery Park One Member Limited Liability Company. “We pick them up to avoid polluting the environment. Not to mention how tough it is to move in such a muddy place.”

The Green Park Management Enterprise No. 3, Bach Thao Park’s management unit, is seeking input on dredging and finding a mechanism for bringing water to the lake.

While waiting for the plans, the park’s facilities have become tainted with time and rust. A temporary lockdown is a solution for ensuring people’s safety.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Bac Diec’s vermicelli stall: Great place to enjoy...

Hanoi: 5 cars collided in a row, the...

Thunderstorms Set to Disrupt Southern Vietnam’s Heat Wave

Organize a test flight between Hanoi and Ca...

Important: You are required to wear masks in...

Why Covid-19 cases suddenly rising in Vietnam capital...