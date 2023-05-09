Hanoi: Dry lake, dead trees in Bach Thao Park

Bach Thao Park (Ba Dinh district) is a green lung in the heart of Hanoi, established to preserve and enhance Vietnam’s precious tree resources. However, there is a scenario in the park with terrariums and dead trees, many of which are over 100 years old.

The lake used to be full of fish, but now it has a bare bottom. The fish also died gradually due to a lack of water. Park staff must work extra hours, especially on weekends.

“The heat is at its peak, and the fish are often dead,” said Ms. Tran Thanh Ha, a worker at Hanoi Greenery Park One Member Limited Liability Company. “We pick them up to avoid polluting the environment. Not to mention how tough it is to move in such a muddy place.”

The Green Park Management Enterprise No. 3, Bach Thao Park’s management unit, is seeking input on dredging and finding a mechanism for bringing water to the lake.

While waiting for the plans, the park’s facilities have become tainted with time and rust. A temporary lockdown is a solution for ensuring people’s safety.

@vtv.vn