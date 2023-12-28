Hanoi displays fireworks at 31 locations on Lunar New Year’s Eve 2024

During a conference on preparing for Tet, organized by the Standing Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee of Hanoi City on December 27th, a representative from the Capital Command announced that Hanoi will host fireworks displays at 31 locations to celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in 2024. Each district, town, and district will have a designated fireworks display point, with Hoan Kiem district having two. In addition, the Chairman of Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee, Pham Tuan Long, stated that there will be a Countdown festival at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square during the New Year, and the district will have two high-altitude fireworks displays during the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in 2024.

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Transport, Dao Duy Phong, also spoke at the conference. He announced that on New Year 2024 and Lunar New Year of the Dragon 2024, forces under the Department of Transport will coordinate with the Traffic Police Department (Hanoi City Police) to organize checkpoints at 66 locations. They will also coordinate with the police of districts, towns, and cities to be on duty at 44 locations, focusing on preventing traffic jams at bus and train stations to ensure smooth travel for the public.

The Department of Transport has assigned Traffic Inspectors to coordinate with the Hanoi Traffic Police to check vehicle storage locations in the area and focus on handling vehicle parking issues that obstruct traffic. They will also ensure traffic order and safety on sidewalks and roadways where commercial and business encroachment often occurs. Additionally, the Department will inspect and handle traffic contractors who cause construction materials to obstruct traffic safety. The Department has issued a written request that, from January 16, 2024, traffic construction contractors must temporarily stop all construction activities on sidewalks and road excavation to ensure smooth travel for the public.

@vtv.vn