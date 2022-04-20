Hanoi Department of Education and Training announces regulations on enrollment of preschool, grade 1, grade 6

The enrollment of preschool, grade 1 and grade 6 in Hanoi will take place in the coming July, the Department of Education and Training has specific instructions and regulations for this activity.

One of the regulations of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training for education and training departments in organizing the enrollment of preschool children and students in grades 1 and 6 in the 2022-2023 school year is to have solutions to limit students. on the opposite side of the line in schools with too many classes, to prevent overcrowding in schools.

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training requires the education and training departments to be responsible for developing an enrollment work plan for the 2022-2023 school year and submitting it to the People’s Committees of districts, towns and cities for approval.

According to the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, in the enrollment work plan of the units, it should be noted that the enrollment classification and assignment of enrollment quotas must be consistent with the conditions of facilities and staff of each school, ensuring the safety of each school. ensure enough study space for students; the target (number of classes, number of students/class, number of classes of 2 sessions/day) must match the number of classrooms of the school, in which priority must be given to rooms serving study and studying 2 sessions/day.

Departments of education and training must have solutions to limit students out of line in schools with too many classes. If the number of students/class exceeds the regulations of the school’s charter, the Department of Education and Training must report in writing to the People’s Committee of the district, town, and Hanoi Department of Education and Training, to prevent the phenomenon from happening. overcrowding of students in schools.

The units are responsible for continuing to implement solutions to increase the enrollment scale, increase the quality of enrollment work, strengthen the school’s facilities, increase the number of students who can attend 2 sessions/day and reduce the number of students who are off-line, reducing the number of students/class.

Online enrollment:

Enrollment in class 1 from July 1 to July 3, 2022.

Admission of 5-year-old children to preschool from July 4 to July 6, 2022.

Enrollment in 6th grade from 7/7 to 9/7/2022.

With the live form taking place from July 13 to the end of July 18, 2022.

Non-public schools enroll students at the end of the school year, namely from May 28 to July 12; Schools conduct enrollment by the method of admission in combination with testing and assessing capacity: choosing a reasonable time, testing, and assessing capacity, ensuring completion by June 30 at the latest.

