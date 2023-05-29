Hanoi cuts down lighting to save electricity

The street lights in Hanoi turn on at 7 p.m., 30 minutes later than normal. Only half of the lights around Ngoc Khanh Lake are turned on.

Hanoi has shifted to a more cost-effective lighting setting as of May 17. Lights turn on 30 minutes later and turn off 30 minutes sooner. When it comes to parks and flower gardens, only use half of the lights and turn them out completely after 11 p.m. Reduce one-third of the lights in streets, alleyways, and suburban areas, and continue to reduce another third after 11 p.m.

To help people comprehend the policy of decreasing public lighting and related measures, communication messages have been distributed to the Capital’s 176 communes and wards.

Following energy-saving measures, power usage was reduced by 36%, resulting in a VND 4 billion savings.

The city of Hanoi also urges residents, organizations, and enterprises to reduce the capacity of decorative and advertising lights by half. To save energy, turn off outdoor advertising and ornamental lights after 10 p.m.

According to the public lighting control and monitoring center, lighting reduction has been matched with traffic and urban security demands. The changes also help to lower the risk of overload, fire, and explosion, and contribute to reducing stress on power usage this summer.

