Hanoi Culinary Culture Festival opens from December 1

The 3-day festival is centered around the theme “Exchanging Hanoi culinary culture with international friends,” featuring 80 booths with international and Hanoi’s unique cuisine. The event aims to honor and promote the traditional cultural and culinary values of Hanoi, while also building and effectively exploiting the cultural, culinary, and tourism brand of the capital.

The festival is divided into various culinary zones, including an international food court featuring typical dishes from several countries. There’s also a section dedicated to showcasing the culinary cultural space of typical craft villages and performance activities of traditional craft village artisans of Hanoi, where residents and tourists can explore and enjoy Hanoi’s specialty dishes.

Aside from culinary spaces, the festival also has many activities such as a photo exhibition on culture, tourism, and typical domestic and international cuisine, and a mobile book exhibition that introduces books promoting culture, arts, tourism, and typical domestic and international cuisine. The festival is a great platform to introduce and promote the image of Hanoi as a unique tourist, cultural, and culinary destination as an exquisite heritage, formed in the flow of Vietnamese culture.

