Hanoi plans to pilot public bicycle rental service

According to proposal, cost for each 30-minute turn is 5,000 VND for bicycles and 10,000 VND for electric bicycles. Pilot phase has a scale of 1,000 vehicles.

Ho Chi Minh City has opened a public bicycle service since the end of 2021. Photo: Thuc Hanh.

Hanoi Department of Transport has just proposed City People’s Committee allow Tri Nam Group Joint Stock Company to organize a pilot implementation of urban bicycle service in a number of inner-city districts with a pilot period of 12 months.

The cost for each 30-minute turn is 5,000 VND for bicycles and 10,000 VND for electric bicycles. People wishing to rent all day will pay 60,000 VND for bicycles and 120,000 VND for electric bicycles.

According to the proposal, the enterprise will deploy phase 1, which is expected to be piloted from 2022-2023, with a scale of 1,000 vehicles (50% are electric bicycles) and 94 parking locations. The total investment capital for this service is more than 30 billion VND. In the first year, this business applies for free sidewalks and has a service fee for 12 months.

In the next stage, based on actual operation data, enterprises will coordinate with relevant departments, agencies and sectors to summarize the implementation results as a basis for reporting and proposing the Hanoi People’s Committee on the content of the project.

The fare for the pilot phase is calculated by time at 5,000 VND/30 minutes. Photo: Thuc Hanh.

In phase 1, these vehicles will be located in 4 inner city districts: Ba Dinh, Tay Ho, Dong Da, Thanh Xuan, and points next to the entrance and exit of the Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway line.

In the second phase, it is expected that in 2023-2024, the service area will be expanded to central and neighboring districts. The investment scale is about 3,000 bicycles, arranged at 350 locations, details of these locations will be surveyed and selected by the implementing unit and relevant agencies.

Regarding the proposal that there will be no service fees during the pilot period, Tri Nam Group Joint Stock Company said that the implementation of the construction of an urban bicycle service based on resources from the enterprise’s equity, not sponsored by any domestic or foreign organization or individual.

Earlier this year, the Hanoi People’s Committee agreed to assign the Department of Transport to build project to develop public bicycles in 5 central districts.

@ Zing News