Hanoi charges the highest entrance fee of 120,000 VND

Accordingly, the entrance fees for historical and cultural sites in Hanoi have been adjusted as follows: Temple of Literature-National University: 70,000 VND/visit/person; Ngoc Son Temple: 50,000 VND/visit/person; Hoa Lo Prison Historical Site: 50,000 VND/visit/person; Thang Long Imperial Citadel Center: 100,000 VND/visit/person; Huong Pagoda (Huong Son): 120,000 VND/visit/person (including 2,000 VND for tourist insurance).

On the afternoon of December 6, the People’s Council of Hanoi passed a draft resolution amending the regulations on entrance fees for scenic spots, historical sites, and cultural monuments in the city, as stipulated in Resolution No. 06/2020/NQ-HDND dated July 7, 2020. The new resolution adjusts and increases the entrance fees for visits and scenic attractions at various sites from 30,000 VND/visit/place to the new specified amounts.

Quan Thanh Temple and some relics will not charge fees on the 30th day of the 12th lunar month and the 1st and 2nd days of the Lunar New Year.

Exempted from fees are individuals with severe disabilities, in accordance with the regulations for severely disabled persons, and children as defined by the Child Law. A 50% reduction in fees applies to individuals with severe disabilities as prescribed, senior citizens who are Vietnamese citizens aged 60 and above with identification documents, students from 16 years old and above, beneficiaries of cultural incentives, those who have contributed to the revolution, and individuals under social welfare policies.

Sites with no entrance fees include Cultural Heritage Day on November 23; additionally, Ngoc Son Temple is free on the death anniversary of Saint Giong on the 20th of the 8th lunar month and on the 1st day of every lunar month throughout the year; Huong Pagoda is free on the 30th, 1st, and 2nd days of the Lunar New Year; Buddha’s Birthday (April 15th lunar calendar); Quan Thanh Temple, Tay Phuong Pagoda, Thay Pagoda, and Duong Lam Ancient Village are free on the 30th of the 12th lunar month and on the 1st and 2nd days of the Lunar New Year.

@Cafef