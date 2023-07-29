Hanoi: BlackPink dances to ‘See Tình’, wearing Nón Lá to interact with Vietnamese audiences

The performance of the Korean group BlackPink began to burn on the stage of My Dinh National Stadium at 19:45 on July 29, with the presence of four girls on stage.

The group gave a hearty music party with a variety of hit songs, exceeding the fans’ expectations. The four girls, Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo, delivered wonderful performances as well as fiery dances that had the crowd on its feet. The group’s notable songs, such as “Lovesick Girl”, “Don’t Know What to Do”, and “Kill This Love”, were performed in turn.

The members of BlachPink greeted the audience after the opening performance. Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa each said: “Xin Chào” (Hello) before introducing themselves.

Even though the members only spoke broken Vietnamese, it was enough to wow fans in My Dinh Stadium.

After that, Jennie and Jisoo danced to the “See Tình” challenge. Jisoo is still shy since she doesn’t know the dance moves yet. Then, Jennie taught the group to do the challenge. Many people in Korea and China have covered Hoang Thuy Linh’s song “See Tình” in recent years.

BlackPink came to a break after dancing to “See Tình” and started to interact with the crowd. They say things like, “Nice to meet you”, “Do you guys have fun?”, “Scream, you guys!”, and “I love you” in Vietnamese.

The group wearing Nón Lá (conical hats) then sang and danced with the dancing troupe to conclude the first night’s performance.

The show ended at about 22:00, and the four members continued shouting love and thank you to the crowd. Thousands of people remained in the grandstand, watching the fireworks that the organizers had let off to say goodbye.

