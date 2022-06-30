Hanoi and Hoi An in the top 25 most interesting experiences in Asia

TripAdvisor has voted the 25 most interesting experiences in Asia 2022, including exploring Hanoi and Hoi An in Vietnam.

Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards is an annual award voted by travelers on TripAdvisor. Voting results are based on online votes of millions of people around the world.

The voting categories are based on criteria such as trending destinations, new destinations, tourist attractions for food lovers, outdoor activities,… according to Asia, Europe, … or all over the world. In the category of top 25 most interesting experiences in Asia, two activities, Discover Hanoi and Discover Hoi An of Vietnam were shortlisted.

Specifically, ranked 15th on the list is Discover Hanoi by taking a motorbike tour to fully enjoy the capital’s culinary culture, life and entertainment activities. Accompanied by a visitor quote after the trip: “What a fun, well-organized and unforgettable trip”.

Meanwhile, Hoi An Discovery ranked 20th on the list. Coming to this beautiful land, visitors not only get lost in the ancient and poetic scenery but also participate in cooking activities, go to the local market, go on a basket boat ride or fish for squid in Hoi An…

In addition, the top 25 most interesting experiences in Asia 2022 also includes many special activities that are loved by tourists such as: Watching the sunrise at Angkor Wat, Cooking lessons in Phuket, Surfing lessons in Bali (Indonesia), Food tour in Osaka (Japan),… In which, taking part in cooking class in Chiang Mai (Thailand) is the most voted activity by tourists and leads the list.

Here is a specific list of the top 25 most exciting experiences in Asia 2022:

1/ Take a cooking class in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

2/ Join a cooking class at the home of a local in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

3/ Watch the sunrise at Angkor Wat, Cambodia.

4/ Take a private tour to the Taj Mahal from New Delhi, India.

5/ Visiting Ubud, Indonesia.

6/ Learn to cook in Phuket.

7/ Learn to cook in Seoul and go to the local market.

8/ Visit Jaisalmer Fort and Old Bazaar, India.

9/ Learn to surf in Bali, Indonesia.

10/ Discover Bangkok (Thailand) cuisine for a small group (8 guests) by the chef on the menu.

11/ Arrive at Base Camp on Mount Everest by helicopter from Nepal.

12/ Learn to cook in Sri Lanka.

13/ Tour to visit Osaka, Japan.

14/Scenic tour of Mumbai, India.

15/ Motorcycle tour to discover food, culture, life, landscape and entertainment activities in Hanoi, Vietnam.

16/Tour climbing Base Camp in Everest in 14 days.

17/ Elephant care tour in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

18/ Biking tour to explore Singapore.

19/ Visit Tonle Sap Lake and Kampong Phluk from Siem Reap, Cambodia.

20/ Learn to cook, go to the local market, fish for squid, ride a basket boat in Hoi An, Vietnam.

21/ Visit the most beautiful waterfalls in Bali, Indonesia.

22/ Visit Lempuyang Temple and snorkel in Bali, Indonesia.

23/ Visiting Garni Temple, Geghard and Lavash Baking from Yerevan, Armenia.

24/ Go on a food tour in Osaka, Japan.

25/ Join the flight training program in Singapore.

