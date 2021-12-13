Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh recorded the largest number of new Covid cases

Vietnam reported an additional 14,638 Covid-19 infections on Sunday with the two biggest cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh confirming the largest number of cases.

According to the Ministry of Health,14,621 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 58 out of 63 localities in the country including TPHCM (1,216), Hanoi (980), Tay Ninh (920), Dong Thap (745), Ben Tre (722), Ca Mau (675), Can Tho (669), Khanh Hoa (590), Vinh Long (584), Bac Lieu (563), Soc Trang (524), Tra Vinh (475), Da Nang (442), etc. There were 17 imported patients confirmed today.

The new infections showed a decrease of 1,483 cases compared to Saturday’s figure. There were 9,377 infections found in the community.

As of Sunday evening, 1,407,655 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,413,051. The country now stands 32nd among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 12, an additional 1,295 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,054,720.

In the same day, a further 228 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 27,839.

The data showed, the country administered 304,775 doses of Covid-19 vaccines on December 11. So far, Vietnam conducted over 132.26 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 57.43 million people having received two doses.

