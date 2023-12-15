Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City Make Top 100 Leading Cities in the World for 2023

Global market research company Euromonitor International has recently released its list of the top 100 cities as global destinations for 2023. Vietnam has two representatives in the top 100: Ho Chi Minh City (ranked 85th) and Hanoi (ranked 98th).

According to CNN, this ranking was developed in collaboration with data company Lighthouse, evaluating leading cities worldwide based on criteria such as tourism, sustainability, economic efficiency, health, and safety.

Paris, France, takes the top spot for the third consecutive time. Europe dominates the ranking with 7 out of the top 10 cities, and 63 countries making it into the top 100.

Cities outside Europe in the top 10 include Dubai, UAE (2nd), Tokyo, Japan (4th), and New York, USA (8th). Tokyo enters the top 10 for the first time due to improved tourism infrastructure, relaxed Covid-19 regulations, and a weakening yen.

Madrid, Spain, secures the 3rd position in the ranking, while Amsterdam (Netherlands), Berlin (Germany), and Rome (Italy) are placed 5th, 6th, and 7th, respectively. Barcelona (Spain) and London (UK) also make it into the top 10.

Asia performs well in the top 20 with Singapore, Seoul (South Korea), Osaka (Japan), and Hong Kong all making the list.

The top 10 cities in the world for 2023 according to Euromonitor’s ranking are:

Paris, France Dubai, UAE Madrid, Spain Tokyo, Japan Amsterdam, Netherlands Berlin, Germany Rome, Italy New York, USA Barcelona, Spain London, UK

Istanbul, Turkey, is projected to be the most visited city in the world in 2023, followed by Dubai and London. The cities with the highest annual growth in the top 100 are Hong Kong (+2,495%) and Bangkok, Thailand (+142%).

However, the surge in tourist numbers can bring mixed feelings. Alongside undeniable economic value, tourists also have negative impacts on local communities and the environment.

Nadejda Popova, Senior Manager at Euromonitor International, noted: “Some destinations are implementing restrictions, high taxes, or reducing hotel capacity to limit tourism and preserve cultural heritage. Some countries are adopting dispersal strategies to promote alternative destinations.”

She predicts that increasing living costs, fluctuating inflation, and geopolitical uncertainties will be significant obstacles to tourism growth in 2024 and 2025. Consumers will seek cost-effective travel options, and many will opt for vacations closer to home.

