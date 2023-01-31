Hanoi among top culinary destinations in the world

Online review site TripAdvisor has just announced list of 10 best culinary destinations in the world this year. Hanoi ranked third.

This ranking is compiled by TripAdvisor based on traveler reviews over the past 12 months.

Accordingly, the city voted the most by tourists is Rome (Italy). The Italian capital attracts tourists with delicious dishes such as pasta, gelato ice cream, fried artichoke flowers… Second place belongs to Crete (Greece). The third place is Hanoi.

This is not the first time Hanoi has been named in the list of the world’s top cuisines. In 2020, Le Figaro (France) newspaper praised Hanoi’s typical street foods, calling this city “the temple of street food”.

Bun rieu, grilled fish… are the dishes that many tourists choose when coming to Hanoi. Photo: nymmm, bushaustin.

Famous dishes of Trang An people such as pho, bun cha, vermicelli, fish cake, egg coffee… are loved by international tourists and clearly marked on the world culinary map.

Behind Hanoi is Florence (Italy). The name of this city is associated with dishes such as lampredotto sandwiches, ribollita soup, schiacciata al uva (bread with grapes).

Another representative of Italy also featured in this list, Napoli, ranked 8th. Italy is the only country with 3 cities on list of the best culinary destinations in the world.

Meanwhile, Paris (France) ranked 5th. The next two positions are Barcelona (Spain) and Lisbon (Portugal). Ranked 9th and 10th respectively are New Orleans (USA) and Jamaica.

Time Out commented that this ranking still lacks many other outstanding culinary destinations such as the streets full of Michelin-starred restaurants in San Sebastian (Spain), or multicultural cuisine in New York (USA), excellent traditional dishes in Lyon (France).

@ Zing News