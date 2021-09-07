Hanoi aims to test 100% residents

Hanoi authorities said they would test the entire population of the city this week to achieve the target of controlling the Covid-19 outbreak by mid-September.

The city of nine million plans to test people in very high-risk areas every two or three days, those in high-risk areas at least twice and residents in low-risk neighborhoods at least once.

The tests will allow authorities to get a comprehensive picture of the ongoing situation to decide which areas are safe enough for resumption of socio-economic activities.

Besides dispatching medical workers to take samples, they will also issue rapid test kits for people to perform the test themselves.

They also target vaccinating everyone aged 18 upward at least once by September 15.

As of last Sunday more than 2.3 million people had been immunized, with more than 200,000 getting two shots.

Hanoi has announced another 15 days of strict lockdowns starting Monday in 10 districts considered high-risk and less stringent ones in five others.

People in Tay Ho, Ba Dinh, Cau Giay, Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Thanh Xuan, Ha Dong, Thanh Tri, and Hoang Mai districts must “stay where they are” due to the high risk of infection because of their high population density.

The rule applies only in certain parts of Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Hoai Duc, Thanh Oai, and Thuong Tin.

Less strict restrictions remain in place also for lower-risk and safe zones.

Hanoi has recorded more than 3,800 community cases of Covid since the fourth wave began in late April.

The capital has had a series of social distancing mandates since late July.

