Hanoi advances in the ranking of ‘best tourist city in the world’

The top spot on this year’s list belongs to the capital of the United Kingdom – London, followed by Paris and New York.

To compile the ranking, the Canadian-based company analyzed over 270 cities worldwide with populations exceeding one million people to determine the top 100 based on criteria such as attractions and sights, airport connectivity, parks and entertainment, nightlife, restaurants, shopping areas, and per capita GDP, grouped into three pillars.

“Although not as large or bustling as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi offers a plethora of activities and attractions, from vibrant local markets to inspiring heritage sites like the UNESCO-recognized Imperial Citadel, and a lively nightlife that has its unique appeal,” the report stated.

Outdoor activities and shopping are the biggest highlights in Vietnam’s capital.

Hanoi, home to 7.5 million people, boasts a variety of traditional markets and upscale shopping services. The pedestrian zones around Hoan Kiem Lake and some streets in the Old Quarter opening on Saturdays and Sundays are a magnet for Hanoi’s residents and tourists on weekends.

According to the City’s Department of Tourism, Hanoi welcomed 18.9 million tourists in the first nine months of 2023, a 36.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

Among these, foreign tourists numbered 3.2 million, quadrupling the figure from the same period last year and surpassing this year’s target of 3 million.

