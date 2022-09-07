Hanoi: About to have a dedicated bike lane

The Hanoi People’s Committee has just issued a plan to strengthen order, traffic congestion and prevent traffic jams, period 2022-2025.

Accordingly, the plan proposes a series of solutions, such as: Require relevant agencies to review and arrange static parking spots in the inner city and in the districts; invest in accessible transportation systems for people with disabilities and the elderly in urban areas, works to ensure traffic for vulnerable people; pilot study of dedicated bicycle lanes.

The city said it will mobilize all resources, invest in the rapid and synchronous development of transport infrastructure according to the planning; invest in connecting and closing ring routes (focusing resources on completing Ring Road 3.5 and Ring 4); radial axes, urban main axes, routes with regional connectivity…

Hanoi also requested to accelerate the development of the static transport network (wharf, parking lot, logistics center of public transport hubs…) according to the planning; strengthen investment supervision; Only approve investment in apartment buildings, high-rise buildings, and commercial centers when it is consistent with the planning, meets the requirements and regulations on parking lots, traffic infrastructure and traffic connections with roads.

Regarding traffic infrastructure, according to a report of the Hanoi Department of Transport, up to now, the entire road system in the city has a total length of 23,591km, including 105 high-speed routes. expressway, national highway with a total length of about 1,185km; 1,002 main routes in and out of the city, 235 routes in urban areas.

Currently, the total number of vehicles managed by the Hanoi Police Department (as of May 14, 2022) includes 7.67 million vehicles (including more than 1 million cars, 6.4 million motorcycles and more than 179 vehicles). thousands of electric motorbikes; the number of bicycles alone is not counted by this Department).

Hanoi sets a goal from 2022 to 2025, to reduce annually from 5% to 10% of traffic accidents on all three criteria: number of cases, number of deaths, number of injuries; no particularly serious traffic accidents. By 2030, reduce the number of people killed and injured in road traffic accidents by at least 50% compared with 2020.

Source: CafeF