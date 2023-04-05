Home » Hanoi: A vehicle lost control and crashed with 17 motorcycles, injuring 17 persons.
Life

Hanoi: A vehicle lost control and crashed with 17 motorcycles, injuring 17 persons.

A continuous traffic collision in Hanoi on the afternoon of April 5 injured about 17 persons and damaged numerous automobiles.

by Linh Vu
Hanoi

According to the People’s Committee of Xuan La ward, Tay Ho district (Hanoi), the accident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on the same day, near the Xuan La – Vo Chi Cong crossroads.

At the time, a guy driving a Kia Forte automobile (with an unknown license plate) on Vo Chi Cong Street (the section via Xuan La Ward, Tay Ho district) collided with roughly 17 motorbikes and electric bicycles traveling in the same way.

Hanoi

The scene of the “crazy car” caused a continuous accident at the intersection of Xuan La – Vo Chi Cong (Hanoi). Photo: Social media

The front of the automobile was destroyed, dozens of motorcycles were scattered, and many injured people were laying on the road. Over 17 persons were first identified as hurt, scraped, and transported to the medical department.

“During the test, the driver was a 63-year-old guy who had just been discharged from a cardiac hospital. We escorted the driver to the Xuan La Ward police station to continue the confrontation and clear things up. Nobody was killed as a result of the event”, stated the commander.

The primary reason might be a breakdown of the car’s brakes, resulting in a loss of control. According to Hanoi police, the driver did not exceed the legal alcohol limit.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Hanoi requests not to organize tours to the...

Former Hanoi Police Officer Accused of Receiving US$2.65...

Foreign Passenger Jumps from Third Floor at Vietnam’s...

Tragic Accident in Central Vietnam: One Dead, Eight...

Wild monkeys cause chaos in Hanoi’s residential area

Vietnam capital city named the most expensive city