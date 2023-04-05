Hanoi: A vehicle lost control and crashed with 17 motorcycles, injuring 17 persons.

According to the People’s Committee of Xuan La ward, Tay Ho district (Hanoi), the accident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on the same day, near the Xuan La – Vo Chi Cong crossroads.

At the time, a guy driving a Kia Forte automobile (with an unknown license plate) on Vo Chi Cong Street (the section via Xuan La Ward, Tay Ho district) collided with roughly 17 motorbikes and electric bicycles traveling in the same way.

The front of the automobile was destroyed, dozens of motorcycles were scattered, and many injured people were laying on the road. Over 17 persons were first identified as hurt, scraped, and transported to the medical department.

“During the test, the driver was a 63-year-old guy who had just been discharged from a cardiac hospital. We escorted the driver to the Xuan La Ward police station to continue the confrontation and clear things up. Nobody was killed as a result of the event”, stated the commander.

The primary reason might be a breakdown of the car’s brakes, resulting in a loss of control. According to Hanoi police, the driver did not exceed the legal alcohol limit.