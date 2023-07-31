Hanoi: A series of streets flooded after heavy rain, people “wadded” in the water

In the early afternoon of July 31, after a torrential downpour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, strong winds caused some areas of Hanoi’s inner city to be submerged in water, causing many vehicles to stall.

The cooling rain lasted for an hour, causing some roads to be flooded, many vehicles stalled in the middle of the road. Many people had to soak in the rain and drive their cars through the flooded road.