Hanoi: A bus burst into flames at the elevated Ring Road 3 entrance

The bus caught fire while it headed toward the Ring Road 3 on-highway entry (opposite section 281 Khuat Duy Tien).

by Linh Vu

The above-mentioned fire, according to the commander of Road Traffic Police Team No. 7 (Traffic Police Division of Hanoi City Police), happened near the entrance to the elevated Ring Road 3 at around 1:40 p.m. on June 23.

The bus with the license plate 29B-193.xx was driving at the entrance to the elevated Ring Road 3 (across from section 281 Khuat Duy Tien, Thanh Xuan district) at the time of the aforesaid incident, according to the leader, when it suddenly caught fire.

The bus that was on fire (Photo: Toan Thang).

The Cau Giay District Police, the Fire & Rescue Police Team, and several officers and troops were dispatched to the area to put out the fire after hearing the news. Officers from Traffic Police Team No. 7 were also sent to the scene to separate traffic.

Rescuers put out the fire (Photo: Toan Thang).

The vehicle was entirely on fire at the scene, and the smoke column from the fire rose tens of meters high. The incident caused traffic jams on Ring Road 3 and Khuat Duy Tien Street (in the direction of Thanh Tri).

Some witnesses claim that the bus was empty when the fire started. There was no casualty in the incident.

