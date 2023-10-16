Hanoi: A 17-year-old girl was killed and dismembered because of a debt of 50 million VND

On October 16th, the Hanoi City Police held a press conference to provide an update on the investigation into the tragic murder case of a 17-year-old girl. The police have made significant progress in their initial investigation and have officially decided to prosecute Ta Duy Khanh, a 38-year-old individual from Thai Binh province, for the crime of murder.

During the press conference, Major General Nguyen Thanh Tung, the deputy director of Hanoi Police, shed light on the relationship between the victim, identified as H.Y.N., and the accused. It was revealed that Khanh and the victim had been closely acquainted since 2023.

The sequence of events leading to the gruesome murder unfolded on October 10th when Khanh invited Ms. N. to his private residence for a meal. However, matters quickly escalated when Khanh approached N. to collect a debt of 50 million VND. The request turned into a heated argument, which ultimately culminated in a violent act.

According to Major General Tung, Khanh resorted to the use of a large, sharp fruit knife, and stabbed the victim five times. Following this brutal act, he then proceeded to dismember the body before hiding it.

Mr. Tung described the accused’s actions as barbaric, as Khanh went to great lengths to destroy any traces of his crime. The body was wrapped in blankets, cement was poured to encase it, and finally, it was buried on the riverbank. Soon after committing this heinous act, Khanh fled the scene.

Major General Tung emphasized that, after thorough verification and investigation, law enforcement authorities have determined that there are no signs of accomplices in this case, yet the police will continue their efforts to gain further clarity.

Call a cab to take the body to the riverbed and bury it, then cover it with cement

According to the Hanoi City Police, new details have emerged regarding the horrifying murder case involving Ms. N. The suspect, Ta Duy Khanh, allegedly dismembered the victim’s body with a knife before sealing the body parts inside a white foam box using tape.

To dispose of the evidence, Khanh called a taxi and transported the foam box containing Ms. N.’s remains to Mieu Ban in Giang Cao village, Bat Trang commune, Gia Lam district. Once there, Khanh discarded some of the body parts into the Red River and buried a portion at the river’s edge.

After successfully disposing of the victim’s body, Khanh arranged for a driver, identified as L.N.T., to pick him up and return to the apartment. Immediately upon arrival, Khanh took a motorbike to Thanh Tri Bridge, where he disposed of Ms. N.’s two phones in the Red River. Additionally, he hid the victim’s bag and sandals in a motel located in Village 2, Bat Trang commune.

On the afternoon of October 12, fearing that the hidden body would be discovered, Khanh purchased a bag of cement for 125,000 VND from a local market near the Da Ton intersection in Gia Lam. He intended to use the cement to cover the area where the body was concealed and prevent its detection.

However, due to the crowded surroundings, Khanh decided to bring the cement home and postponed the task until later. At dawn on October 13, acting alone, Khanh returned to the crime scene and poured the cement over the hidden body, effectively concealing it from sight.

The case took a dramatic turn on the afternoon of the same day when authorities discovered Ms. N.’s body. Fearing capture, Khanh rushed to Giap Bat bus station and boarded a bus in an attempt to flee back to Thai Binh.

However, the efforts of the Social Order Crime Investigation Police Department of Hanoi City Police combined with the coordination of Thai Binh Provincial Police proved fruitful. At approximately 11 p.m. on October 14, Khanh was apprehended at his residence in Dong Thai commune, Kien Xuong district, Thai Binh province. During the arrest, the suspect inflicted a self-inflicted knife wound, prompting authorities to rush him to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

The investigation into this gruesome case is ongoing, as authorities work tirelessly to gather more evidence and piece together the events surrounding the tragic demise of Ms. N.

@tuoitre.vn