Hanoi: 5 cars collided in a row, the Ring Road 3 was stuck in traffic for a long time

The continuous accident occurred on the elevated Ring Road 3 (the area across from the Hanoi Museum, from Mai Dich – Linh Dam, Hanoi). The collision damaged three automobiles and two trucks, causing lengthy delays on the elevated Ring Road 3.

The incident caused damage to all five vehicles and wounded one person.

The collision generated a lengthy traffic backup on Ring Road 3 between Mai Dich and Phap Van. The functional forces at the route’s inception and junctions on the Cau Giay side must separate traffic flows down to the lower Ring Road 3.

The first cause was discovered to be because it was raining, the road was slippery, and the brakes were ineffective.

Previously, a traffic collision on the motorway from Hanoi to Ninh Binh caused delays beginning in the early afternoon of April 28.

When traveling on the road, traffic officers advise drivers to select an appropriate travel time frame and maintain a safe speed and distance.

