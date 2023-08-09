Handling illegal tourism business in Son Tra peninsula

Many spontaneously established beverage stalls on Son Tra Peninsula have caused traffic safety issues. In addition, there is a situation of unauthorized businesses enticing customers that has been promptly dealt with by the authorities.

In recent times, residents have raised concerns about the unauthorized businesses operating at the bend below Linh Ung Pagoda (Son Tra Peninsula, Son Tra District, Da Nang City) leading to traffic safety concerns.

Specifically, each evening, local residents arbitrarily set up tables and chairs to sell drinks along the uphill road on Son Tra Peninsula, catering to tourists who come to admire the nighttime view of Da Nang City. Tourists gather densely at these stalls, parking their vehicles recklessly on the road, leading to traffic safety hazards. What has further frustrated locals and other tourists is that these unauthorized beverage stalls have been littering, causing environmental pollution.

Mr. Ho Ngoc H. (residing in Son Tra District) stated: Many tourists stop their vehicles to drink and enjoy the scenery, occupying the road and posing significant danger.

Spontaneous water shop on the slope in Son Tra peninsula causes traffic safety

Upon receiving these concerns, the People’s Committee of Son Tra District directed the People’s Committee of Tho Quang Ward to inspect and address the issue of unauthorized vending on the road leading to Son Tra Peninsula. On August 8, the People’s Committee of Tho Quang Ward announced that they had conducted inspections and verifications. Subsequently, they issued a record for the unauthorized business activities and seized the materials used for business operations encroaching upon Son Tra Peninsula.

According to Mr. Le Tu Hoa, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tho Quang Ward, in the past two months, there has been a rise in unauthorized activities such as renting water scooters, surfboards, etc., targeting tourists and posing safety risks to them.

A lot of tourists park their cars on the roadway to enter the spontaneous drink shop to admire the view of Da Nang city from the Son Tra peninsula

From July 26 to August 26, the People’s Committee of Tho Quang Ward intensified propaganda, dissemination, and legal education efforts, as well as enhanced the management of tourism activities to encourage residents to voluntarily comply with the law. At the same time, local authorities organized forces to decisively handle the issue of unauthorized tourism businesses along the beaches of Son Tra Peninsula. Previously, the functional forces of Son Tra District and Tho Quang Ward had taken coercive measures to dismantle some unauthorized tourism-related constructions on Son Tra Peninsula. However, these establishments continued to engage in activities like enticing tourists to experience services such as coral diving, water scooters, and surfing. Mr. Tran Dai Nghia, Deputy Head of the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and Danang’s Beaches, affirmed that unauthorized tourism experiences, such as coral diving on Son Tra Peninsula, are illegal. Currently, relevant authorities are cooperating in enforcement actions to address these issues definitively. @Thanhnien.vn