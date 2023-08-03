Halong Bay Management Board proposes not to open more beaches

The Halong Bay Management Board has recently sent a document to the Quang Ninh Department of Tourism stating that no more beaches will be opened on Halong Bay.

According to the document, the Halong Bay Management Board emphasizes that, in order to preserve the integrity and protect the intrinsic values of the special national monument and the world’s natural heritage site, Halong Bay, they will not continue to develop any more tourist beaches in the bay.

The reason for this decision is due to the natural characteristics of the terrain, where most of the sandy beaches in Halong Bay are small and located at the foot of the islands, with steep slopes, submerged rocks, and strong currents. During high tides, most of these beaches are submerged.

The beach on Ti Top island is sometimes overloaded because there are so many tourists swimming in the sea

Developing these beaches into tourist spots would require adding more sand to ensure the safety of visitors and investing in beach infrastructure such as anchorage points, piers, changing rooms, restrooms, management facilities, observation stations, and more. These activities would have direct negative impacts on the integrity and intrinsic values of the special monument and the world’s natural heritage site, Halong Bay.

Currently, there is only one permitted bathing beach on Ti Top Island in Halong Bay. However, during peak times, this beach becomes overcrowded with a large number of people, all trying to squeeze in for a swim.

Currently, on Ha Long Bay, there is only 1 beach on Ti Top Island

Previously, the Halong Bay Management Board sent a letter to the People’s Committee of Halong City, Quang Ninh, proposing the exploitation of a group of beaches in the Tra San – Cong Do area. According to the assessment of the Halong Bay Management Board, the Tra San – Cong Do area covers approximately 250 hectares and possesses several naturally beautiful sandy beaches, with abundant coral reefs and diverse underwater species, contributing significantly to the overall heritage of the site. However, this proposal has not yet been approved by the People’s Committee of Halong City. @Vietnamnet