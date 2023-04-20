Hai Phong spends 32 billion VND to organize Red Phoenix Flower Festival

On April 19th, a representative from the People’s Committee of Hai Phong city announced the organization of the Red Flamboyant Festival. The festival is an event to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the Liberation Day of Hai Phong (May 13th, 1955).

According to the city representative, the total budget for organizing the festival this year is about 32 billion Vietnamese dong. Of which, 10 billion dong is allocated from the city budget, and the remaining amount will be mobilized from social resources.

According to Mr. Le Khac Nam, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hai Phong city, this year’s Red Flamboyant Festival will be held in the central area of the city with a series of unique and attractive events, promising to attract a large number of people and tourists to attend.

“Through the festival, we affirm that Hai Phong with the aspiration to develop strongly and shine in the coastal region in a new appearance, a new image of a smart, friendly and civilized city,” Mr. Nam shared.

Ms. Tran Thi Hoang Mai, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Hai Phong city, said that the highlight of this year’s festival is the art program “Hai Phong – Shining in the coastal region”, which will be held at 8:00 pm on May 13th at the city’s Theater Square with many new and creative contents, modern stages, and leading directors and musicians in Vietnam.

Especially, this year’s program will apply technologies and effects to replace traditional props models (laser & unmanned aerial vehicle system), creating a vibrant and colorful community space, promising to bring freshness and modernity compared to previous festivals.

At the end of the art program, a low-altitude fireworks display will be held for 15 minutes in the area of the city theater.

In addition to the main festival night, 31 prominent events and 97 economic, cultural, sports, and tourism activities will take place in the central area of the city, district centers, towns from the end of April to the end of May.

