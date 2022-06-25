Hai Phong offshore wind power project received an investment proposal from a large corporation in Australia

On June 23, leaders of Hai Phong city had a meeting with the delegation of the Australian Embassy and representatives from Corio Generation of Macquarie Group (Australia). Accordingly, a representative from Corio Generation proposed to TP. Hai Phong research and implementation of offshore wind power plant project in Hai Phong.

It is known that with a capacity of about 1,000MW, total investment of 2-3 billion USD, operating time of 30 years, the project is expected to be able to meet about 50% of the city’s electricity demand. Hai Phong, at the same time creating jobs for local workers.

Before the proposal of Corio Generation Company, Vice Chairman of the City People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Tho said that the implemented project will make a positive contribution to the city’s socio-economic development and green development goals in the future. national security strategy.

City leaders and Australian Embassy in Vietnam Delegation.Source: Hai Phong e-commerce portal

“Hai Phong city will study and evaluate the aspects of capacity, prestige and economic efficiency to choose the most suitable investor,” said Mr. Tho, and hopes that Macquarie Corio Wind Power Group will become selected investors in the near future.

In addition to the field of clean energy, Vice Chairman of the City People’s Committee. Hai Phong also wants Australia to continue investing in areas such as transport, agriculture, high industry… in Hai Phong.

Corio Generation is a global offshore wind business and portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group. The company currently owns one of the largest offshore wind development portfolios in the world, with more than 20GW.

Before the meeting with Hai Phong leaders, Corio Generation signed a cooperation agreement for joint development with Fecon in a 500MV offshore wind power project in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province on June 22.

The proposed 500MW offshore wind power project in Vung Tau located 25-30km from the coast is expected to be one of a number of large-scale offshore wind power projects built in Vietnam, after being licensed. permission and approval. Once built, the project could provide approximately 1,250 GWh of clean electricity and reduce more than 600,000 tons of carbon emissions per year.

Source: CafeF