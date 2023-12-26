Hai Phong displays low-level fireworks for the first time to welcome the New Year

At midnight on January 1, 2024, the fireworks display with 90 low-altitude firework launchers, lasting for 10 minutes, will be held in the vicinity of the Hai Phong City Theater to welcome the New Year 2024. This information is outlined in the Plan 330/KH-UBND of the People’s Committee of Hai Phong City regarding the organization of low-altitude fireworks in the artistic performance program “Hai Phong – Welcoming the New Year 2024.”

The event aims to create a joyful and exciting atmosphere, serving the people during the celebration of the New Year of the Dragon 2024 and commemorating the 94th anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2024).

According to the plan, the City Fireworks Steering Committee, led by Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hai Phong City, Le Khac Nam, is responsible for directing the fireworks display in accordance with the schedule, ensuring absolute safety for people, equipment, property, and high artistic quality. The budget for the event is implemented from socially mobilized sources.

The City Military Command is the leading agency, coordinating with departments, committees, sectors, localities, units, the Military Region 3 Command, and the Ministry of Defense to organize the fireworks display according to the plan, ensuring absolute safety. It receives fireworks from the Limited Liability One-Member Chemical Company 21, Ministry of Defense, arranges and uses trucks and security vehicles to ensure safety during the transportation of equipment, fireworks, and the forces serving the fireworks.

The City Military Command arranges equipment, the fireworks launching site, organizes military control forces in coordination with the city police to ensure security, order, and fire safety in the fireworks display area. It organizes military forces to sweep for bombs, mines, and explosives at the central square of the city theater, then hands over the area to the city police for management, to be completed before 4:00 PM on December 31, 2023. It also coordinates and contracts with units to ensure fireworks safety in the assembly area, transportation process, preparation, and execution of the fireworks.

The People’s Committee of Hai Phong City assigns departments, committees, sectors, localities, and units to tightly coordinate, thoroughly prepare, and organize the fireworks according to the plan, ensuring security, order, cost-effectiveness, high artistic quality, and absolute safety for people, weapons, and equipment.

Previously, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism had issued a document agreeing to the proposal of the People’s Committee of Hai Phong City to organize fireworks in the artistic program “Hai Phong – Welcoming the New Year 2024.”

The program affirms and reviews the outstanding achievements of the Party, government, military, and people of the city in 2023, while encouraging and motivating the people of the city to strive for more victories in 2024.

@Znews