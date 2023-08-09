Hải Phòng aims to develop sustainable golf tourism

Mr. Le Xuan Son, Editor-in-Chief of Tien Phong Newspaper and Co-Head of the Organizing Committee of the National Golf Championship 2023 – Vinfast Cup, stated that through the tournament, the Organizing Committee wishes to raise the level of the event in order to promote the image of the land, people, and all-round potential of the host locality in order to increase the attractiveness of attracting investment, thus contributing to promoting socio-economic development, particularly the development of golf tourism.

Mr. Le Khac Nam, Vice Chairman of the Hải Phòng City People’s Committee, stated that Hải Phòng tourism has grown significantly in recent years in terms of scale, quality, and workforce attractiveness. The tourism economy’s role in the city’s socioeconomic development framework has been reaffirmed. Tourism is defined as one of three strategic breakthroughs and pillars, with sports tourism (golf tour) having a significant impact and becoming one of Hải Phòng’s beneficial goods.

Sono Belle Hai Phong Golf Course in Song Gia, BRG Ruby Tree Golf Course at Do Son, Hai Phong Vinpearl Golf Course on Vu Yen Island, and Dragon Golf Links Course at Dragon Hill International Tourist Area, Do Son are the four international standard golf courses in Hải Phòng. These are all significant, professional golf courses that attract high-class tourists who play on a regular and consistent basis throughout the year.

According to Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, this is an opportunity to introduce the tourism strengths of Hải Phòng City, discuss solutions for promotion, advertising, product development, tourism brand positioning, and creating inter-regional tourism connections between Hải Phòng city and localities in the northern coastal region, Hồ Chí Minh City, and other localities.

At the seminar, delegates presented a number of suggestions for the Organizing Committee to explore and execute in propagating and promoting Vietnam’s golf tourist infrastructure, as well as measures to increase tour quality, with the objective of transforming Vietnam into a golf tourism destination.

