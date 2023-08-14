On the morning of August 13, driver Nguyen Tu Sinh (SN 1966) was being treated at Gia Lai Provincial General Hospital in a state of many injuries, alert and well-contacted.

Talking privately with the reporter of Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, driver Sinh said he has been driving for HAGL Club for more than 10 years. Yesterday morning (August 12) drove a car from Pleiku city, Gia Lai province to Buon Ma Thuot airport to pick up a group of 3 members of HAGL Club from Nghe An.

At noon, after receiving assistant coach Duong Minh Ninh (SN 1975, resident of Pleiku city, Gia Lai province), striker Paollo Oliveira (SN 1996, Portuguese nationality) and doctor Dao Trong Tri (SN 1992, resident Chu Se district), 4 people went to have lunch before departing for Pleiku city. In the car people talk a lot about matches, work, family.

At 14:40, when the car arrived at Ia Hrú commune, Chu Puh district, Gia Lai province, it suddenly had an accident, only the driver Sinh was injured, 3 others died immediately.

The driver said that while the car was running normally, he was suddenly hit by a BKS 81H-027.60 truck traveling in the same direction, strongly hitting the rear of the vehicle. Then the truck drove up, causing the car to lose control and then pushed into the opposite lane and continued to collide with the BKS 47C-263.06 truck in traffic.

“The truck didn’t know what was going on at the time, but it was like that. When I saw it hit the back of the car, I only had time to look in the mirror to see what was going on, but then I was immediately hit and sandwiched between the two cars. It was all just acting. out in about 5 seconds,” said Sinh driver. It is expected that when returning to Pleiku city, he will take doctor Dao Trong Tri to the bus stop to An Khe town (Gia Lai province), then bring assistant coach Duong Minh Ninh and striker Paollo Oliveira to their own homes.

After the accident, the driver was helped by local people, took him out of the car to Chu Se District Medical Center for first aid and then taken to Gia Lai Provincial General Hospital for further treatment.

Mr. Dang Bao Vuong (45 years old, residing in Ia Hrú commune) who directly participated in helping the victims said when he saw that the car was hit from both sides, deformed, and broken glass fell everywhere. At this time, 4 people were trapped in the car, the driver kept screaming in pain.

After that, people mobilized trucks to use chains to pull back the BKS 47C-263.06 truck to create a space because the driver of this truck panicked, sitting motionless on the cabin, unable to reverse the car by himself. Next, Mr. Vuong and the people used a crowbar and chains to pry open the door to get the 4 people in the car out, but failed. Therefore, you have to take the agricultural vehicle, attach the chain to pull the door of the car to take the people inside out.

“We focus on saving the driver first because this person is still alive, screaming in pain. As for the others, we know that they are dead, so we will take them out later,” said Mr. Bao. This is the first time in his life that he has witnessed such a horrible accident.

As reported by Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, on the afternoon of August 12, driver Sinh drove a 5-seat car carrying three members of HAGL Club on Highway 14, heading from Dak Lak to Gia Lai. When passing through Ia Hrú commune, Chu Puh district, there was an accident with 2 trucks at the same time. The incident caused assistant coach Duong Minh Ninh, striker Paollo Madeira Oliveir and doctor Dao Trong Tri to die on the spot.