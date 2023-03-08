Ha Nam to have one more industrial park

HCMC – The northern province of Ha Nam has got the nod to develop a 100-hectare industrial park, with a total investment of VND977 billion.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, on March 6, signed a decision allowing the province to implement the second phase of the Thai Ha industrial park project.

The facility will encompass Bac Ly, Tran Hung Dao and Chan Ly communes in Ly Nhan District, the local media reported.

Hop Tien Company also received the green light to be the park developer, which is set to operate in some 50 years.

The deputy prime minister last month approved the Planning and Investment Ministry’s proposal to add four industrial parks in Ha Nam Province to the country’s industrial park development plan.

The four parks, which cover a total area of 940 hectares of land in Kim Bang District and Duy Tien Town, comprise Dong Van V, Dong Van VI, Kim Bang I and Chau Giang I.