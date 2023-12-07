Ha Nam honored as ‘The world’s top local cultural destination’

Ha Nam has been honored for the first time as the “Top Cultural Destination in the World 2023” within the framework of this year’s World Travel Awards.

Ksitigarbha Phi Lai Temple is a famous pilgrimage site in Henan. Photo: Vuong Loc

To achieve this title, Ha Nam surpassed many “competitors” such as George Town (Malaysia), Gjirokastër (Albania), Kathmandu Valley (Nepal), and Oaxaca City (Mexico).

Located at the southern gateway of Hanoi, about 65km from the capital, Ha Nam is a land rich in potential for the development of spiritual, cultural, ecological, and culinary tourism, boasting historical sites, scenic landscapes, and famous craft villages.

A corner of Tam Chuc pagoda complex. Photo: Duong Nhut Long

According to the Tourism Information Center of the National Tourism Administration, the festival season in Ha Nam usually takes place from January to March every year. On the full moon day of April, there is Buddha’s birthday, suitable for tourists to visit the temples. Ha Nam owns many famous pagodas in the country such as Tam Chuc Pagoda, Dia Tang Phi Lai Tu Pagoda, Ba Danh Pagoda…

In particular, Tam Chuc is a vast spiritual scenic area, including Tam Chuc Pagoda, known as one of the largest pagodas in the world. This place not only features majestic natural landscapes but also nurtures, develops, and promotes the international cultural values of Buddhism.

Photo: Duong Nhut Long

In addition to famous pagodas, Ha Nam also owns many other scenic spots such as Ba Kien house – the prototype of Vu Dai Village, Kem Trong tourist area, Tran Thuong temple, Vu Dai fish warehouse village, Doi Tam drum village, Nha Xa silk weaving village, Den Truc tourist area – Ngu Dong Son… Tourists coming to Ha Nam should not forget to taste specialties such as Phu Ly grilled meat rolls, vermicelli, perch rice paper, Vu Dai village braised fish, Binh Luc fish sauce, Voc Long Tuu, Dai Hoang banana. … @SGtiepthi