Ha Long welcomes nearly 1,200 tourists on 2 high-class cruise ships

On October 27 at Ha Long International Passenger Port, two high-end cruise ships, Viking Orion (Norwegian nationality) and Silver Muse (Bahamian nationality), have brought nearly 1,200 European and American tourists to Ha Long.

Here, tourists will explore famous destinations such as Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Museum, cultural and culinary experiences, and many attractions in Ha Long City.

Tonight, the Silver Muse ship will depart for Da Nang, and tomorrow the Viking Orion will continue its journey to Hue.

Since the beginning of the year, Quang Ninh has welcomed many cruise ship groups, including ships that have returned twice with more than 1,000 passengers.

According to information from the Quang Ninh Tourism Department, as of the current time, there have been 18 international cruise ship voyages registered to bring passengers to Ha Long Bay, starting from late October until the end of 2023.

These are all luxury cruise ships that have been visiting Ha Long for many years, such as the Viking Orion, Silver Muse, Celebrity Solstice, Silver Whisper, etc. These types of cruise ships are designed to be elegant and modern, specializing in serving cruise journeys in Asia and the South Pacific, and they can depart from various countries.

The return of high-end cruise ship tourists has brought signs of revival to the cruise ship market in particular and the international tourist market in general. @Vietnamnet