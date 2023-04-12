Ha Long holds the 15th Carnaval festival

According to the representative of Ha Long City, Carnaval is an annual event that opens the summer tourism season, welcoming tourists to visit and experience Ha Long’s tourism products. This year marks the 15th year the program has been held, and there will be many new and unique activities to attract tourists.

The Carnaval Ha Long program takes place at 8:00 PM on May 1st on Vo Nguyen Giap Street, Bai Chay Ward, with the theme “Ha Long Dance – Harmonizing Five Continents”.

Carnaval consists of four parts: opening ceremony, stage art program, street parade, and low-range fireworks.

According to the organizing committee, to create a lasting impression on the audience, Carnaval Ha Long 2023 will have many new features with innovative stage art techniques and modern lighting technology.

The performance area will combine many special effects. On the model floats, props, and costumes, many luminous materials will be used to create modern, colorful images.

The Vice Chairman of the Ha Long City People’s Committee said that the organizers plan to invite famous singers, dance troupes, beauty queens, professional actors, folk artists, and nearly 2,000 performers to participate in the program.

The city’s goal is to spread and build the image of Ha Long Bay, which has been recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site for 29 years, and to affirm the Carnaval Ha Long brand in its 15th year.

This is also a catalyst to make the image of Ha Long tourism more beautiful and impressive in the hearts of visitors.

In addition, on the April 30th – May 1st holiday, the city also organizes a series of interesting and attractive activities such as the Festival of Duc Ong Tran Quoc Nghien Temple; Ha Long City Modern Dance Festival; Kite Festival; Cultural and Health Exchange; Sports activities to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Mining Liberation, April 30th Victory Day, and International Labor Day, May 1st.

Ha Long City is studying a plan to introduce new tourism products that are suitable for the trend of young people, ensuring at least one new attractive activity or product for tourists each month, aiming to welcome 8.6 million visitors this year.

