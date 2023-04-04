Ha Long fishing village named one of world’s most beautiful coastal destinations

Travel + Leisure has announced a list of 16 beautiful coastal towns in the world, with Vietnam’s Cua Van fishing village in Halong (Quang Ninh) honored to be among the top 10.

Cua Van fishing village is like a special wonder. Photo: Nguyen Quang Ngoc.

The American travel magazine introduces Cua Van fishing village located in the impressive Halong Bay of Vietnam. This small village includes floating houses, surrounded by vast natural landscapes, rocky mountains, and deep blue sea.

About 700 people here mainly make a living by fishing and aquaculture. The households here build rafts that cling to the edge of the rocky islands. They live in floating houses, consider boats their home, and the sea their homeland. The children’s education takes place at the school on the water.

Cua Van has become a tourist attraction for those who want to witness this unique way of life. The charming scenery of the waves and the friendly fishermen have made a special attraction for the fishing village.

Here, tourists have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the wild and rustic nature and directly participate with the fishermen in activities such as rowing boats, casting nets, and fishing.

Amid the vast blue sea and rocky mountains blending with the blue sky, the poetic beauty of nature and the bustling life of the fishing village create a rare beauty. The bobbing villages rising and falling with the tide are sheltered by majestic limestone mountains.

With its unique way of life, Cua Van fishing village is the only representative in Asia to be among the top beautiful coastal destinations in the world.

@Zing News