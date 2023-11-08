Ha Long Bay ranked among the world’s most wonderful destinations

The famous international magazine Condé Nast Traveler recently announced a list of the 51 most beautiful destinations in the world, including Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, our planet hides countless wonders, from colossal glaciers and majestic mountains to vast, sprawling fields and wild animals. It’s not easy to pinpoint all of nature’s most beautiful landscapes precisely. Therefore, Condé Nast Traveler has selected 51 of the most spectacular and inspiring travel destinations for its readers.

Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba archipelago became the first inter-regional heritage in Vietnam to be registered by UNESCO

Named in the list of the 51 most beautiful destinations in the world, Ha Long Bay is located in the northeast of Vietnam, in Quang Ninh province, approximately 165 km from the capital, Hanoi. This place is loved by domestic and international tourists alike for its harmonious beauty of the emerald waters, magnificent limestone islands, and lush tropical forests.

Not only does it possess a “one-of-a-kind” natural beauty, but travel enthusiasts will also be delighted by a myriad of exciting activities such as kayaking, exploring mysterious caves, adventurous mountain climbing, and visiting fishing villages on the sea. Don’t miss the captivating journey on a luxury cruise, where travelers can witness the resplendent natural masterpieces and enjoy top-notch services.

Alongside Ha Long Bay, Condé Nast Traveler’s list also includes famous names like the Amazon rainforest (South America), Angel Falls (Venezuela), the Antarctic, Arashiyama Bamboo Grove (Japan), the Atacama Desert (Chile), Avenue of the Baobabs (Madagascar), the Azores archipelago (Portugal), Banff National Park (Canada), and Boulders Beach (South Africa).

@Thanhnien.vn