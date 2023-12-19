Ha Long Bay honored on Google homepage

Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh, was honored on the Google homepage with an artistic depiction featuring limestone mountains, the sea, boats, and seagulls in motion.

On December 17, the Google homepage displayed an image of Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh when users visited the website.

Ha Long Bay appeared with an artistic representation of characteristic limestone mountains, the sea, boats, and seagulls of the region. Furthermore, tourist boats and seagulls were in motion, and the word “Google” was displayed on the limestone mountains.

Clicking on this icon would reveal over 10 million search results about Ha Long Bay in just about 0.3 seconds. Information, images, articles about the natural conditions, culture, tourism, cuisine, etc., were updated comprehensively, vividly, and attractively.

Google homepage honors Ha Long Bay

December 17 is 29th anniversary (17/12/1994-17/12/2023) since Ha Long Bay was officially recognized by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee as a World Natural Heritage site. The recognition was based on the outstanding global aesthetic value according to the International Convention for the Protection of Natural and Cultural Heritage.

Google Doodle is a special image or icon that appears on the Google Search homepage to commemorate or honor holidays, events, achievements, and people. Sometimes it’s a still image, other times it’s an animated image, and occasionally it’s a video.

@Vietnamnet