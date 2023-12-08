Ha Long Bay Heritage in the world’s top 10 most attractive wonders

The renowned American travel website The Travel has recently released the list of the 10 Most Visited Natural Wonders in the world. Among them, Ha Long Bay, with 2.6 million annual visitors, stands fourth on this list.

Ha Long Bay boasts crystal-clear emerald waters and nearly 2,000 small limestone islands. This UNESCO World Heritage site has a particular allure for enthusiasts of outdoor activities such as long-distance hiking, swimming, diving, and mountain climbing.

For a long time, Ha Long Bay has been a must-visit destination for international travelers coming to Vietnam. This natural wonder consistently receives high praise from leading global travel magazines and international media.

Earlier in October, the American magazine Forbes ranked Ha Long Bay among the top 24 best destinations for 2024, noting it as “one of the most unique ecosystems and geological formations in the world. Few places combine natural beauty, outdoor activities, delicious food, tranquility, and easy accessibility.”

Also in late October, the internationally renowned Condé Nast Traveler magazine included Ha Long Bay in the list of the 51 most beautiful destinations in the world. The magazine has previously highlighted Ha Long Bay as one of the most colorful destinations globally.

In March 2023, CNN’s travel website voted Ha Long Bay among the top 25 most beautiful destinations in the world. In February 2023, Travel+Leisure magazine suggested Ha Long Bay as one of the four ideal places to witness stunning sunrises and sunsets that travelers can visit in any season.

Ha Long Bay has also served as an impressive backdrop for Hollywood films such as the blockbuster “Kong: The Skull of Island” and “The Creator,” a fantasy film directed by Gareth Edwards.

In the list of the 10 Most Visited Natural Wonders in the world, other famous sites include the Grand Canyon in Arizona (USA), ranking first with 5 million visitors annually; Table Mountain in South Africa, ranking second with 4.2 million visitors annually; and Moraine Lake in Canada, ranking third with 4 million visitors annually.

Following Ha Long Bay are wonders like Matterhorn (Switzerland and Italy), the Great Barrier Reef (Australia), Arches National Park in Utah (USA), Cliffs of Moher (Ireland), Iguazu Falls (Argentina and Brazil), and Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

The selection is based on evaluations by the Seven Natural Wonders organization, Google, and the latest surveys collected from Instagram, TikTok, and TripAdvisor based on annual visitor numbers.

