Ha Long Bay has 8 water areas permitted for entertainment activities

The People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province has recently announced the addition of four recreational and entertainment activity zones in Ha Long Bay, including Ba Hang, Tung Sau, Vung Vieng Fishing Village, and Hang Co.

On Ha Long Bay, there are 4 water areas that are allowed to organize recreational activities

Specifically, the Ba Hang area covers an area of 16.04 hectares, Tung Sau area spans 46.43 hectares, Vung Vieng Fishing Village occupies 73.67 hectares, and Hang Co area has an area of 43.22 hectares.

Thus far, there are a total of eight zones in Ha Long Bay that have been declared by the provincial People’s Committee as meeting the conditions for conducting recreational and entertainment activities. Subsequently, the Ha Long Bay Management Board will proceed to sign contracts with qualified businesses to organize services for tourists.

Tourists sit on bamboo boats to explore the beautiful scenery of Ha Long Bay in the Luon cave area

Prior to this announcement, Thanh Nien had reported on several instances of recreational and entertainment activities in Ha Long Bay, such as kayaking and rowing boats, not complying with the regulations outlined in Government Decree No. 48/2019/ND-CP dated June 5, 2019.

In response to these reports, the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province directed relevant authorities to declare four water zones for activities, including the Luon Cave area with an area of 5.23 hectares, Cua Van Fishing Village with an area of 29.56 hectares, Dong Tien Lake – Trinh Nu Cave area with an area of 32.55 hectares, and Cong Do area with an area of 62.36 hectares.

The announcement of these recreational and entertainment activity zones in Ha Long Bay has alleviated various challenges in the investment and business activities of underwater services and tourism, such as kayaking and rowing boats, in the bay over the years, in accordance with Government Decree No. 48/2019/ND-CP regulating the management of underwater recreational and entertainment vehicle activities.

