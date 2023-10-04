Ha Long Bay continues to be chosen as a Hollywood movie setting

Ha Long Bay once again serves as the backdrop in a Hollywood film, following “Kong: Skull Island.” This time, it’s “The Creator,” a science fiction movie directed by Gareth Edwards, with a film budget of up to 80 million US dollars, according to Vietnamplus.

The image of Ha Long Bay’s rolling mountains appears in the movie The Creator.

In the 2-minute trailer, the image of Ha Long Bay appears at the 1-minute 14-second mark. The stunning scenery of Hạ Long Bay, with its towering mountains, calm and azure waters, leaves a strong impression on viewers.

Director Gareth Edwards skillfully incorporates Eastern culture into the widescreen and uses unique visuals to create a diverse and captivating future world.

With its majestic yet poetic beauty, Ha Long Bay has been featured in numerous international films. Most recently, in 2017, “Kong: Skull Island,” directed by Vogt-Roberts and featuring breathtaking scenes of Ha Long Bay, was screened in theaters worldwide.

A corner of Ha Long Bay. Photo: Vuong Loc

After its release, the film created a box office frenzy among Vietnamese audiences. Furthermore, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts being appointed as Vietnam’s Tourism Ambassador brought even more attention to “Kong: Skull Island.” Prior to that, in 2015, Hạ Long Bay appeared in the Hollywood-produced film “Pan and the Land of Neverland.” Being chosen as the setting for famous films is a great opportunity to promote Hạ Long Bay tourism to a global audience. Recently, on September 16, 2023, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee recognized the Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago complex, located in Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong city, as a World Natural Heritage Site. Previously, Ha Long Bay had been twice recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site in 1994 and 2000. @SGtiepthi