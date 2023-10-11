Ha Long Bay among world’s best tourist destinations in 2024

Recently, OvationNetwork, a luxury travel company in the United States, announced the list of the 24 best travel destinations for 2024. This list is based on fresh criteria, a perfect blend of natural beauty, outdoor activities, cuisine, and everyday life.

Zane Bohrer, Vice President and CEO of OvationNetwork, stated that travelers tend to seek destinations with deep connections, offering unique experiences.

Ha Long Bay is the only representative from Vietnam on this list, ranking 24th out of 24. According to OvationNetwork, it is a World Natural Heritage site, one of the most unique ecological and geological destinations in the world.

Andrew Lewis Harrison, an American travel advisor, noted that whether you are passionate about history, nature, cuisine, or adventure, Ha Long Bay can fulfill your desires. Harrison suggested that travelers should experience touring the bay on wooden boats. “If you’re concerned about overcrowding, you can take a trip north to nearby Bai Tu Long Bay,” Harrison added.

In 2023, Ha Long Bay was also among CNN’s top 25 most beautiful destinations on the planet. Recently, at the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee on September 16, the Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago (located in Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City) was recognized as a World Natural Heritage site.

Previously, Halong Bay in Quang Ninh Province had been twice recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage site in 1994 and 2000.

According to OvationNetwork’s announcement, Sardinia (Italy) is the best destination for travel in 2024. In Asia, the company recommends Niseko (Japan), Jeju Island (South Korea), the Orkhon Valley (Mongolia), Goa (India), Tangalle (Sri Lanka), and Pokhara (Nepal).

@Vietnamnet