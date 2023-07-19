Ha Long Bay: 1 of the 4 most beautiful sunrise and sunset destinations in Asia

Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO World Heritage Site, owns nearly 2,000 large and small limestone islands, worthy of being a tourist mecca in Asia. With this assessment, the travel magazine Travel + Leisure (Asian edition) last week rated Ha Long Bay as one of the four best destinations in Asia to watch the sunrise and sunset.

Travel+Leisure suggests, to avoid the hustle and bustle, enjoy relaxation and discover nature on the heritage bay, book a 2-night stay on a cruise ship, see thousands of islands, and enjoy the full experience -the beauty of the sea and the sun.

Choose to spend the night on a yacht to feel the beauty of Ha Long Bay in the golden moments of the day. Watching the sun from the deck is truly an unforgettable experience and don’t forget to watch the light of the sunset over the bay, the moment that locals consider the most beautiful.

Coming to Ha Long, visitors can not only watch the changing moment of the sky at the coastal resorts, but also admire the most clearly on luxury yachts, fully equipped, glide smoothly on the water.

In addition to Ha Long Bay, the 3 most beautiful sunrise and sunset destinations in Asia recommended by Travel+Leisure are: Romblon Island (Philippines), Kuakata Beach (Bangladesh) and Kenting Park (Taiwan).