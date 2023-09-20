Ha Giang urgently requests the operation of tourist boats for Nho Que River sightseeing

Therefore, to timely serve tourists for sightseeing and experiencing the Tu San Gorge on the reservoir of Nho Que 1 hydroelectric plant, the People’s Committee of Meo Vac District requested Nho Que 1 Hydroelectric Joint Stock Company and the Agricultural Cooperative and Tourism Service of Tu San to work together to agree on a plan to continue the transportation of tourists within the reservoir of the hydroelectric plant. The results of the collaboration between these two entities should be submitted to the People’s Committee of Meo Vac District by 9:00 AM on September 20th, 2023.

In addition, it was agreed to resume the transportation of tourists on the reservoir of Nho Que 1 hydroelectric plant, starting from 7:00 AM on September 21st, 2023.

Any issues related to the transportation of tourists within the reservoir of Nho Que 1 hydroelectric plant will be further reviewed by the district’s People’s Committee for resolution within their authority and timely reported to the People’s Committee of Ha Giang Province for handling.

In an interview with Thanh Nien on the afternoon of September 19th, Mr. Nguyen Phu Xuyen, Deputy Director of Nho Que 1 Hydroelectric Joint Stock Company, confirmed that they had received the official letter from the People’s Committee of Meo Vac District. He stated that the hydroelectric company will always support the operation of tourist boats on the reservoir of Nho Que 1 hydroelectric plant for admiring the Nho Que River and exploring the Tu San Gorge, with the specific resumption date being September 21st. However, due to the tourism activities taking place within the managed area of the hydroelectric plant, there are high safety requirements for water transportation.

Prior to this, on September 15th, the Agricultural Cooperative and Tourism Service of Tu San unexpectedly issued a notice of temporarily suspending the transportation of tourists within the reservoir of Nho Que 1 hydroelectric plant from September 16th.

The reasons cited were the lack of a temporary agreement on the operation of inland water transportation services for tourists within the reservoir of Nho Que 1 hydroelectric plant between the People’s Committee of Meo Vac District, the Agricultural Cooperative and Tourism Service of Tu San, and Nho Que 1 Hydroelectric Joint Stock Company. Additionally, there had been no signing or extension of passenger transportation contracts between the two parties.

As a result, in recent days, tourists visiting Ha Giang had no means to admire the Nho Que River and the Tu San Gorge.

